‘Some clients demanding work from office,’ says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh 

Some clients of the IT bellwether Infosys have started insisting work from office and demanding that their projects be handled from office despite the company offering flexibility in terms of where the employees can work from.

While responding to a shareholder’s query at the recent annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said there will be a need for more social capital wherein people will have to connect with each other to do new things, training and much more in the future.

"We have a flexible approach for employees. We are making sure that the employees have the ability to work from home or work hybrid. In some cases where clients are requiring it. We have employees and teams that are working within the campus," Parekh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy also seconded Parekh’s views and said that the company encourages people to come to work a few days and that this, in Roy’s view, increases the company’s social capital.

The comments come weeks after Infosys decided to end work from home for employees in its US and Canada offices and asked them to work from office five days a week. Infosys, however, communicated to its employees that they have to take special permission if they want to work remotely.

Besides this, the company had also warned employees regarding possible disciplinary action if anyone does not adhere to the new work policy regarding remote work. This work policy, however, is not applicable to the company’s India offices.

Last year, Infosys had introduced a three-phase plan in India to transition from work from home and remote working to work from office. In the first phase, employees were allowed to come to office twice a week as per their convenience. In the second phase, employees were provided with the option to either relocate to a different branch or seek a transfer. In the third phase, Infosys developed a hybrid-work policy based on feedback from previous stages.

