SpiceJet obtains three-month extension for conducting AGM 2022 

SpiceJet on Friday informed that it had obtained extension upto three months for conducting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The airline obtained the extension due to delay in publication of financial results for year ended March 31, 2022 on account of ransomware attack on its IT system which affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time. "Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022 will be held on or before December 31, 2022," it said in a statement.



On May 25 this year, SpiceJet in a tweet said that certain airline systems faced an attempted ransomware attack the previous night that impacted and slowed down its morning flight departures. It said its IT team had contained and rectified the situation.