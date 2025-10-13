'Stage set for Dravidian Model 2.0': TN minister as iPhone maker Foxconn commits investment worth ₹15,000 crore

In a major boost to Tamil Nadu’s electronics and advanced manufacturing sector, Taiwanese technology giant and iPhone maker Foxconn has committed to invest ₹15,000 crore in the state, generating 14,000 high-value engineering jobs.

Industries Minister Dr T.R.B. Rajaa announced that Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will become the first in India to establish a dedicated “Foxconn Desk” to facilitate seamless coordination and fast-track the project’s execution.

The announcement follows a meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment and trust in Tamil Nadu.

According to Rajaa, Foxconn’s next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu will focus on value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-driven advanced technology operations, marking a significant step in positioning the state as a hub for high-tech industries.

“This marks the largest-ever engineering jobs commitment for Tamil Nadu,” the minister said, adding that the move aligns with the government’s vision for ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ — a development framework combining industrial growth with social welfare.

At the meeting, Robert Wu conveyed Foxconn’s strong confidence in Tamil Nadu’s governance model, proactive industrial policies, and skilled talent base. He highlighted that the state’s robust infrastructure, ease of doing business reforms, and forward-looking policy leadership make it an ideal location for Foxconn’s next phase of expansion in India, particularly in battery technologies and AI-driven manufacturing systems, according to a government press release.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin welcomed Foxconn’s continued investments and assured comprehensive support through the Industries Department’s single-window facilitation system, talent development initiatives, and dedicated coordination via the newly established Foxconn Desk at Guidance Tamil Nadu. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning Tamil Nadu as a global hub for electronics and advanced manufacturing, integrated seamlessly with international value chains.

The release added that this initiative reflects Tamil Nadu’s ongoing transformation from a manufacturing base into a strategic centre for innovation and engineering excellence within the global supply chain.