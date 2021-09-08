Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bar segment with launch of Revital NXT

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced on Wednesday its foray into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of Revital NXT.

The product is a brand extension of Revital H and has been launched in two different variants, Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT.

The market for nutrition bars in India is growing rapidly with millennials and generation Z's increasing focus on fitness for a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read: Sun Pharma reports net profit of Rs 1,444 crore in Q1

"Revital NXT is India's first nutrition bar with the goodness of Natural Ginseng, 16 vitamins & minerals and triple blend protein," the company said in a statement.

The nutrition bar has been launched on Amazon and it will also be made available on other e-commerce platforms.

Through this range of Protein and Energy bars, Revital H aims to give consumers the perks of high-quality protein, from building or maintaining muscle mass to helping satisfy hunger, in an easy, on-the-go option, the statement further read.

Powered with Natural Ginseng, Revital NXT provides an energy boost helping one to power through every task, it added.

Also Read: Sun Pharma share hits new 52-week high after firm wins licence to make Covid-19 drug

Vidhi Shanghvi, Head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said, "Revital H has been the bellwether of the nutritional supplement segment, helping consumers live stronger, healthier lives for over three decades. With increasing health-consciousness and active lifestyles, there has been rising demand for on-the-go nutrition."

"Our newest product - Revital NXT bar, powered with Natural Ginseng - the same core ingredient that fuels Revital H, helps you stay active and ace life's demands on the go," he added.

Revital Energy NXT is available in a pack size of 35 grams each in Choco Almond & Yogurt Berry flavours while Revital Protein NXT is available in a pack size of 50 grams each in Choco Almond and Coffee Hazelnut flavours.

