Business Today
Sunil Bharti Mittal first Indian to get Honorary Knighthood from King Charles III

The KBE is among the highest honours conferred by the British Sovereign to civilians. It is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals

Mittal was knighted by King Charles III for advancing India-UK business relations Mittal was knighted by King Charles III for advancing India-UK business relations

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal has become the first Indian citizen to be awarded Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), by King Charles III for advancing India-UK business relations.

“I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations,” Mittal said. 

“I am thankful to the Government of UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination.”
 
The KBE is among the highest honours conferred by the British Sovereign to civilians. It is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals.

Published on: Feb 28, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
