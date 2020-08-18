AGR case hearing today: Will SC ask Jio to pay RCom dues?

The Supreme Court's hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case is scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah, which is hearing the case, is expected to give its verdict on whether Reliance Jio is liable to pay for using RCom's spectrum under asset sharing arrangement. The government is also expected to present its view on how it plans to recover AGR dues of RCom from Jio.

The top court on Monday had asked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to share its view if it could be held liable for AGR dues of bankrupt RCom as it has been using its spectrum. Earlier, the SC had indicated that entities using the spectrum must discharge the AGR dues. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, during the hearing, that the government's official position is that it will support any decision that SC takes to help recovery of AGR dues.

In its hearing last Friday, Supreme Court had sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues to the government.

On August 10, the Supreme Court had asked the DoT to apprise it on August 14 about how it plans to recover AGR related dues from telecom companies facing insolvency proceedings and whether spectrum given to these companies can be sold. On July 20, the top court had reserved its order on permitting telecom firms to make staggered payments of AGR dues over 15 years. In October 2019, SC had upheld the government's broader definition of AGR.

Also read: AGR case: 'Should Reliance Jio pay RCom's dues,' Supreme Court asks govt

Also read: RCom insolvency to fall apart if spectrum not part of its assets: SBI tells SC