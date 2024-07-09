Supreme Court asks Patanjali if misleading ads were removed from social media

Patanjali misleading ads case: The Supreme Court asked yoga guru Swami Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved if the misleading ads were withdrawn from social media. The apex court has asked the company to file an affidavit within two weeks.

The apex court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta asked whether the request made to social media intermediaries for the removal of the advertisements have been acceded and whether the advertisements of the said 14 products were removed. The matter will next be heard on July 30.

Patanjali, moreover, informed the court that it has stopped the sale of the 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licencing Authority in April. It also said that social media platforms were instructed to remove the advertisements of these 14 products in any form. Patanjali also said that it has issued instructions to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that has alleged Patanjali of engaging in a smear campaign against the COVID-19 vaccine drive and modern medicines.

The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority has suspended the manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy with immediate effect. The Supreme Court had on May 14 reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved in the misleading advertisements case.