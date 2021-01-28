Swaminathan Janakiraman, Aswini Kumar Tewari take charge as SBI MDs

Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari have taken charge as the Managing Directors of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday. They would be holding this position for up to 3 years.

Prior to his appointment as SBI's MD, Swaminathan was the Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the bank where he was overseeing budgeting, capital planning, financial reporting, taxation, audit, economic research, investor relations, and secretarial compliance.

Swaminathan, in his career spanning over three decades with SBI, has held various assignments across corporate and international banking, trade finance, retail & digital banking, and branch management. He has also served the bank as Chief Digital Officer - heading the digital & transaction banking vertical.

Swaminathan has been instrumental in driving the digital transformation of the bank with YONO SBI. Before this, he served as the CGM of Hyderabad Circle and also had a stint in SBI's New York office. He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) as well as Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS).

Ashwini Kumar Tewari was serving SBI Card as MD & CEO - managing all facets of SBI's card business - before he was appointed as MD of SBI. Tewari, who started his career with SBI in 1991 as a Probationary Officer, comes with a rich experience of over three decades in SBI handling several assignments for the bank, across various locations in India and abroad.

Before taking over the card business, he was the Country Head of the US Operations of SBI for more than three years, which included its offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Sao Paulo (Brazil). He has also worked from Hong Kong where he oversaw the business development and control of SBI in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Korea, and the neighboring region. Tewari is an Electrical Engineer and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and has done a Certificate Course in Management from XLRI.

