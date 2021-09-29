Sweden's largest pharma retailer picks TCS for digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services announced today that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Apoteket, Sweden's largest pharmaceutical retailer, to accelerate its digital transformation and growth.

Apoteket is a state-owned company with its headquarters in SoIna. Apoteket offers a wide range of medicines, and pharmaceutical services to consumers, healthcare and companies. The company has about 400 outpatient pharmacies and 600 pharmacy agents across Sweden.

TCS has been working with Apoteket since 2014. As part of the expanded strategic partnership, TCS will provide end-to-end IT services and consulting across the organization, encompassing the application and infrastructure layers. Further, it will help drive innovation by leveraging the TCS Pace Port in Amsterdam, a co-innovation and research hub specifically designed to help customers navigate their unique digital transformation journeys.

“Apoteket is in the middle of a digital transformation driven by changing customer behavior where we need a strong partner also when it comes to development and maintenance services as well as helping us with innovation and scaling up usage of digital technologies such as Al and loT in order to create next generation customer experiences” said Clas Artvin, CIO, Apoteket.

"Improving the synergy between physical stores and on fine channels is key to creating an intuitive, automated and unified customer experience across all touch points," said Abhijit Niyogi, Business Unit Head- Retail, TCS Europe. TCS will also help the retailer leverage automation, robotics and artificial intelligence to create the next generation customer experience across physical stores and online channels as well as streamline internal processes.

