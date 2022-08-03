Swiggy announces Moonlighting policy, allows employees to work on external projects

Food delivery giant Swiggy on Wednesday announced a new work policy under which employees will be allowed to take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration. Termed as industry-first 'Moonlighting policy', the company said that this venture encompasses activities outside of office hours or on weekends that do not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with its business in any way.

Recognising the talent and hobbies of its employees such as social-media influencer, in-house dance instructor and more, especially during the pandemic-ridden lockdowns globally, Swiggy further stated that it "firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual."

As per the company statement, Moonlighting policy prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing moonlighting projects. Projects that pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employees' duties to Swiggy are subject to an approval process, it said. The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.

Commenting on the new policy, Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy, said, “Swiggy has always strived to understand the diverse aspirations of its employees and to design its organizational policies to suit their evolving needs. With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world class ‘people first’ organization.”

Last week, Swiggy announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for majority of its roles. The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.