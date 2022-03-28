Tata Power ties up with Rustomjee Group to set up EV charging infra in Mumbai

Tata Power on Monday said it has collaborated with real estate developer Rustomjee Group to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across all residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).



Under the collaboration, Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in MMR.



"EV owners will have the access to a 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support. Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments," the companies said in a joint release.



The partnership with Rustomjee will enable its residents' access to a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience, it added.



Tata Power has already set up over 100 EV charging points in Mumbai and over 1,300 charging points across the country through its EZ Charge offering. The Tata Group company also has partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails and others to set up and enhance EV charging infrastructure.



The companies said that vehicular emissions are a growing source of pollution in Maharashtra, and the state government had recently announced its plans to aggressively develop EV charging infrastructure in the state. This partnership will play a major role in fulfilling the government's agenda of decarbonising transportation in the state, the release said.



Sandeep Bangia, head-EV at Tata Power, said that the collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. He called the partnership a step towards decarbonising the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream.



"At Rustomjee, we are always looking at working towards building a sustainable society for all of us to co-exist in, this collaboration is yet another step in that direction. We are happy to collaborate with Tata Power and work towards co-creating a better future for all of us. This association is a small step towards the larger goal of a carbon-free tomorrow," said Haroon Siddiqui, vice-president - corporate head, MEP at Rustomjee Group.



Rustomjee Group has a development portfolio of 20 million square feet of completed projects, 9.2 million square feet of ongoing development and 16.4 million square feet of planned development spanning across MMR.

Also Read: The PVR-INOX merger reshapes India's multiplex biz fundamentally; here's how

Also Read: Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split, shares up 5% before the bell

