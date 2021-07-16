Tata Power to set up EV charging stations at HPCL petrol pumps

Tata Power has inked a deal with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) to set up end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at petrol pumps operated by HPCL in several cities and major highways across India.

As per the agreement, Tata Power will provide EV charging points at HPCL retail outlets, which will be enabled with former's EZ charge mobile application.

The two companies, however, did not divulge the approximate number of charging stations that will be set up, or what will be the pace of their rollout.

Tata Power owns a network of more than 500 public chargers in over 100 cities encompassing metro stations, petrol pumps, theatres, highways, and shopping malls.

The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system - public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

The partnership is expected to play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across several petrol pumps. It is also in line with the latest technological platform along with easy access to EV for charging points.

"We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along key highways. The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country," said Sandeep Bangia, Head - EV Charging, Tata Power.

"HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to provide sustainable energy solutions to our customers. HPCL with its vast network comprising of more than 18000 retail outlets and Tata Power with its strong presence and expertise in the EV charging segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India charging ecosystem with end-to end solutions," said Sai Kumar Suri, ED Retail, HPCL.