Tata Trusts appoints Srinath Narasimhan as Chief Executive

The Trustees of Tata Trusts, at their meeting on Wednesday, have appointed Srinath Narasimhan as the Chief Executive of the Trusts with effect from April 1, 2020.

Narasimhan is at present Managing Director of Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited. Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the Managing Director of Tata Communications Limited.

The Trustees also appointed Pramit Jhaveri, former Chief Executive Officer of Citi India and former Vice Chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Asia Pacific, as a Trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. The appointment is effective from February 12, 2020.