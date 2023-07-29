TCS announces key changes in senior management with CTO Ananth Krishnan set to retire soon

Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced several key changes to its senior management. The company's executive vice president and chief technology officer Ananth Krishnan is set to retire in October, the company noted in a regulatory filing.

The IT major also announced that chief services innovation officer Dr Harrick Vin will take over as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) from August 1. He has been involved with TCS for over three decades and has experience in academia and industry. Prior to this role, Harrick headed TCS Digitate.

Tata Consultancy Services also announced that other executives including Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Ashok Pai, Reguraman Ayyaswamy and Siva Ganesan will be designated as SMPs from July 31.

Shankar Narayan is the senior vice president of the company and has been with TCS for over three decades. He has held important roles, including the global head of retail, CPG, travel and hospitality, and head of TCS’ UK and Ireland market, the company noted.

Also, newly appointed SMP Ashok Pai has been serving as the senior vice president and global head of the company's cognitive business operations (CBO).

Moreover, Reguraman Ayyaswamy has been with TCS for 29 years. He has been serving as the IT major’s global head of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital engineering units.

Furthermore, V Ranjanna is the head of TCS’ communications, media and technology businesses. He played a key role in the growth of the IT consultancy firm’s Hyderabad centre when he was its chief.

Lastly, Siva Ganesan, who serves as the global head of the Microsoft business unit, has been with TCS for over 32 years. The industry veteran has experience in sales, operations, program management, delivery and global account management.