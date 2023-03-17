TCS appoints K Krithivasan as CEO designate: 10 key things to know about him

TCS chief Rajesh Gopinathan put in his papers on March 16 after a career spanning over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest software exporter. He will be replaced by company veteran K Krithivasan who will take over the role in the next financial year.



The country's largest software exporter said Krithivasan has been nominated as the CEO designate with immediate effect while Gopinathan, who has been at the helm for six years, will continue with the company till September 15 to provide transition and support to his successor.



Currently, Krithivasan is the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Business Group at TCS.



Take a look at the few interesting facts about K. Krithivasan:



1. Heading the BFSI vertical of TCS



Krithivasan is the CEO Designate and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services, which is one of the largest portfolios of $11 billion.



2. Born in Trichy, Tamil Nadu



Krithivasan completed his schooling in Trichy and then moved to Coimbatore for his undergrad. Krithi holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Madras.



3. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur



He also received a Master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.



4. 34 years of experience in the tech sector



Krithivasan has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management, and sales and comes with 34 years of experience in the tech sector Before his stint as the Global Head of BFSI Business Group, he was the Industry Solutions Unit Head for Banking and Financial Services.



5. A TCSer since 1989



Krithivasan has been responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, building deep customer relationships and mindshare, as well as market positioning. He has played a pivotal role in helping customers in banking, financial services, and insurance, with digital transformations, change management cycle acceleration, value delivery, technology strategy, and governance.



6. Based out of Chennai



He started his career at TCS in Delhi and later spent some time in Los Angeles before moving to Chennai. He will now be moving to Mumbai as he takes on the position as CEO Designate.



7. Boards of Directors of global TCS subsidiaries



Krithivasan is on the Boards of Directors at TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland, and TCS Technology Solutions AG.



8. A religious person



Co-workers and friends describe him as "humble", "kind", and "spiritual" but Krithi describes himself as a religious person rather than a spiritual one.



9. Favourite past time



Krithi likes running in his spare time and is an avid reader who is found the happiest while reading books during his leisure time. Over the last 2-3 years, he has been taking an intensive Sanskrit course.



10. A complete family man



Krithivasan enjoys spending his time with his close friends and family. He has met some of his closest friends at TCS during his three-and-a-half-decade long career.

