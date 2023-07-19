TCS, HCLTech, Wipro: Indian IT companies push for work from office

Major Indian IT services companies, like TCS, Wipro, and HCLTech are pushing employees to return to office, management commentary post Q1 FY 2023-24 results indicated.

Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said after the announcement of the company’s Q1 results that they are focusing on bringing employees back to the office. He also added that over 50 per cent of the company’s staff is in office for more than three days in a week.

“We remain focused on developing, retaining and rewarding the best talent in the industry, and enhancing their effectiveness by bringing them back to office to foster our culture. Our Return to Office initiative is picking pace, with 55 per cent of the workforce already in office thrice a week,” the CHRO said.

Business Today had earlier reported that TCS has added ‘Return to Office’ to its employee's goals to be achieved in the appraisal cycle to incentivise and promote work from office.

Similar commentary came from IT major HCLTech. The company’s Chief Executive Officer C Vijaykumar noted that the company plans on bringing 70-75 per cent of the workforce back in office by the end of the current year.

"I think it is going to be need based. A number of projects now expect our employees to be in the offices at least for some time in a week. So it's going to depend on the need, maybe we'll get to 70-75 per cent by the end of this year,” the CEO told PTI.

He added that over 50 per cent of the company’s staff was already in office for at least three days in a week.

"We have a hybrid-first virtual operating model and it is based on need. We expect people to come to offices three days a week, and we've had modest success. We have, at least, half of our people coming to work three days a week, and that number continues to increase,” Vijaykumar said.

Wipro has also been encouraging employees to return to the office. Rishad Premji, the Chairman of the IT services company, shared his views on the work from home- work from office debate in the Nasscom Leadership Summit 2023. He said, “You can't build that connectedness and intimacy no matter how advanced technology gets. We are human beings. I am a big believer that we should be coming back to offices in some shape and form.”

