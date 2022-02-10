TCS launches energy solutions to help businesses achieve sustainability goals

India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the launch of a series of sustainability solutions -- called TCS Clever Energy, Intelligent Power Plant and TCS Envirozone on Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform -- to help organisations gain insights into energy usage and reduce waste and emissions in order to accelerate towards their net-zero goals.

The TCS Clever Energy platform leverages IoT, AI, machine learning and cloud to help organisations understand intricate energy performance factors, enabling them to become more sustainable and empowering leaders to make informed decisions without compromising business needs, as per an official statement.

Developed on Microsoft Azure IoT PaaS services, TCS Clever Energy addresses key functions like heating and cooling, process energy optimisation, demand response, intelligent tariff management, emission management and sustainability compliances with integration to sensors, meters, and assets across the organisation, TCS said.

TCS has partnered with a leading North American pharmacy retailer to reduce emissions by 26 per cent across thousands of its stores. At a Middle East-based retailer, TCS Clever Energy is at work across 1,300 stores, driving their CO2 reduction by 25,000 tons, the company claimed.

The other two sustainability solutions available on Azure are TCS IP2 and TCS Envirozone. IP2 combines AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies to support critical power plants to enhance reliability, cut emissions and reduce operating costs by 2-3 per cent. TCS Envirozone tracks SDG activities helping organisations adopt carbon-neutral strategies by mitigating risks around supplier-sourcing, operations, and upstream sustainability for a sustainable supply chain.

“Our sustainability solutions harness the power of IoT, data and analytics to enable companies to achieve their sustainability goals and lead with purpose—without making significant new capital investments,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS. “We are pleased to offer these solutions on Microsoft Azure, to further help our customers with actionable insights on energy demand and consumption, carbon emissions, and asset energy performance,” he added.

“TCS’ extensive portfolio of sustainability solutions, built with Microsoft technology, provides a comprehensive approach for businesses to embrace sustainability and deliver on their commitments. Through digital twins, predictive models, and other innovative IoT deployments, we’re helping organizations record, report, and reduce their end-to-end environmental footprint," said Lakecia Gunter, Vice President and General Manager, IoT Global Channel Sales, Microsoft.