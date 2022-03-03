TCS launches Enterprise 5G Edge Suite solutions

India’s leading IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has introduced its Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions. The solutions will offer comprehensive capabilities to help enterprises design, integrate, implement, and operate an enterprise 5G edge ecosystem using the Azure private MEC solution and exploit the edge computing advantages for 5G applications.



It will serve industry verticals, bringing together enterprise assessment toolkits for edge and 5G readiness, and edge-native solutions ranging from industrial automation, quality detection, loss prevention, real-time video surveillance, autonomous vehicle management, digital farming, remote field assistance, smart factories, assisted living, immersive experiences with virtual and augmented reality, and more.

“Innovations in the area of 5G and Edge Computing will enable enterprises to transform into real-time, resilient and adaptable businesses. We are delighted to launch the TCS Enterprise 5G Edge suite, which allows enterprises to exploit Microsoft’s private MEC ecosystem and provides the lifecycle capabilities required for applications and smart devices to take advantage of private 5G networks," said Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communications, Media and Information Services, TCS.

This Enterprise 5G Edge suite combines TCS applications with the Azure private MEC solution to help enterprises gain newfound intelligence at the edge, resulting in new network-aware and responsive application capabilities. The offering brings together TCS’ IP-enabled automation-driven designs, AI-based modeling and simulations, zero touch provisioning and operation of enterprise 5G edge ecosystem and the new edge platform, securely integrated with enterprise infrastructure. Microsoft Azure private MEC combines the Azure Private 5G Core running on Azure Stack Edge with other network functions, applications, and edge-optimized Azure IoT services to deliver a broad portfolio of high performance, ultra-low latency solutions that address the modern business needs of enterprises.

“TCS’ new Enterprise 5G Edge suite, in collaboration with Azure private MEC, helps rapidly deploy private 5G networks and develop new applications for enterprises. We look forward to working with TCS on these opportunities,” said Shriraj Gaglani, General Manager, Microsoft Azure for Operators.

TCS says its Microsoft Business Unit works with customers worldwide to accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. It has completed over 1,000 successful Azure engagements for more than 225 global customers.

