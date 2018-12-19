TCS ranks as top employer in Asia Pacific; gets recognition in 29 countries

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, on Wednesday said it has been ranked number one in the Top Employer Institute Asia Pacific 2019 rankings.

The IT Bellwether has recognised as the number one Top Employer in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, and a Top Employer in the Philippines and China, the company said in a paress release.

Commenting on the development, TCS Asia Pacific Director and Head of Human Resources Kunnumal Sudeep said: "TCS is proud to be ranked as number one in the latest Top Employer Certifications for Asia Pacific."

"Our employees are our greatest asset and the key element of our success. This recognition is a testament to the considerable investment we are making to ensure our Asia Pacific workforce is highly engaged and enabled to ensure future-readiness for our customers in the Business 4.0 era," he said.

Based in the Netherlands, the Top Employers Institute evaluates companies worldwide, taking into consideration employee conditions, talent development and enablement throughout all levels of the organisation, and continuous improvement and excellence in employment practices.??Applicants are certified after undergoing a stringent research and standards review process, and an evaluation by independent auditors.

TCS has been recognised for its outstanding performance as a top employer, at global and regional levels (Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific) as well as in 29 countries.

In a separate release, the IT major said that it has launched a next-generation, private cloud in Canada to help forward-thinking enterprises move rapidly along the digital maturity curve.

"TCS' Enterprise Cloud Platform (ECP) is a dynamic solution stack that provides multiple, flexible cloud infrastructure options including IaaS, PaaS, and state-of-the-art hybrid cloud capabilities which enable highly secure orchestration between on premise and public cloud environments," the company said in a filing to the exchange.

Meanwhile, shares of TCS were trading at Rs 1,966.55 apiece, down 1.10 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 1,987.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

