TCS to oversee recruitment process of 11,000 positions in Maharashtra's Health Department

Indian IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) would oversee the recruitment process of nearly 11,000 positions for the Health Department in Maharashtra, announced Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

The Minister said, "The entire recruitment process will be implemented through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The advertisement for the same will be released soon and the exams will be conducted online."

TCS has been aiding several government departments when it comes to recruitment of new candidates. Before this, the company has conducted the recruitment exams for the Railways, the SSC exams, Talahati recruitment, etc.

Sawant noted 10,949 vacancies for roles of nurses, technical, and non-technical staff in the C and D categories across government hospitals and healthcare facilities will be filled in the near future.

He added that these positions encompass 60 different job roles within the C and D categories, encompassing nurses, technical staff, and non-technical staff.

Furthermore, the Maharashtra public health department is set to introduce a toll-free helpline number, 115, to address doorstep medical emergencies in the state, Sawant added. He said that the proposal is scheduled for presentation to the state cabinet for approval.

This helpline number intends to provide citizens with free doorstep medical care from doctors during emergencies. He stressed that it is expected to be particularly beneficial for senior citizens, elderly individuals living alone, and other patients during critical moments.