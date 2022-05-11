Tech Mahindra, start-up Nuvepro join hands for cloud force

Nuvepro, a start-up in the hands-on learning segment, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, have announced a partnership to build project-ready workforce in cloud technologies.

As a part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra’s associates will get a hands-on learning experience by solving real-world challenges through curated projects. This partnership aims to further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s focus on reskilling and upskilling of the workforce in cloud technologies, in sync with current and future industry requirements.

Nuvepro Hands-On Labs offer a production-like environment where associates would be able to upskill and reskill to enhance their digital skills through a mentor-driven approach.

One of the significant use-cases is the “Projects” under which associates will get an opportunity to solve a curated list of real-world scenarios and a range of technical challenges. The “Projects” will help make the associates project-ready from day one.

“We believe that this collaboration will help build a future-ready workforce and empower learners by training them to be job-ready from day one," said Giridhar L V, CEO, Nuvepro.

"Nuvepro and Tech Mahindra will work together to support learners, enhance their employability, and make them better prepared for the future," he added.

In a similar context, Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra said that the company is focused on supporting the digital transformation journey of its customers across the globe by providing relevant solutions powered by emerging technologies such as cloud.

"In all this, our tech talent serves as a pillar of support. With our partnership with Nuvepro, we are looking to further strengthen the base by investing in niche skills to build a future-ready talent ecosystem," said Soon.

Incidentally, as part of the NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra is focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.



