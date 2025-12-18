'The worst is behind us': IndiGo restores network to 2,200 flights. Read CEO's full message to employees

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers gave a message to the airline's employees on Thursday. In this internal message to employees, he said that the low-cost carrier has restored its network to 2,200 flights as of Thursday (December 18). Pieter Elbers advised the employees to stay calm and carry on while thanking them for their efforts during the last two weeks, which were challenging for the airline.

He also advised employees to avoid any sort of speculation and stay focused on professional responsibilities, adding that the airline will focus on three things going ahead — resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding. Elbers also told the airline's employees that the events of December 3-5 should not define the airline's journey over the last 19 years.

Read Elbers' full message to IndiGo employees here

Dear IndiGo colleagues. Through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us. As IndiGo employees, we stood tall and united. Weathering the storm together with unwavering support for one another.

Thank you to our pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, Operations Control Center, customer service and all functions who supported. Your collective dedication is the backbone of IndiGo. On December 9, I shared the stabilisation of IndiGo's operations. After that, we restored our network to 2,200 flights today.

Given our scale and complexity, recovering [from] such [a] situation in short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our teamwork. Now, we focus on three things -- Resilience, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), and Rebuilding.

Root cause analysis, what we witnessed seems a compounding effect of several factors. Everyone wants answers. Speculations are circulating, but I encourage everyone, please stay calm, focus on your professional responsibilities and avoid engaging in such speculations.

We need a full-scale analysis first. An external aviation expert has been appointed by the board to conduct a comprehensive root cause analysis. Similar disruptions occurred in other parts of the world with large airlines. While every crisis is unique, lessons from others will also help us strengthening our systems. Thirdly, rebuild Next to the root cause analysis, the leadership team, including myself, will travel across the network to meet you, understand the challenges you faced during this difficult time and seek your feedback.

A combination of this root cause analysis and your input will help us building Indigo even stronger and even better.

Indigo has spent nearly two decades serving the nation, connecting the remotest corners of India to the world with an unblemished safety record. We continue to serve India with the same focus that built this very company. Reliability, accessibility, discipline and customer focus. Dear colleagues, thank you. Through the storm, we found our wings again. From here on, onwards and upwards.

Indigo has spent nearly two decades serving the nation, connecting the remotest corners of India to the world with an unblemished safety record. We continue to serve India with the same focus that built this very company. Reliability, accessibility, discipline and customer focus. Dear colleagues, thank you. Through the storm, we found our wings again. From here on, onwards and upwards.