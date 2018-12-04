This Poland-based firm is helping Indian students do their homework

Brainly, based in Poland with headquarters in the US, is a peer-to-peer learning and knowledge-sharing community of students, parents and teachers. Users, mostly students in the age group of 13-19 years or their parents, browse through the problems and if they can't find the answers, they ask questions and receive help from the community. It's something like Quora for students.

The company claims that roughly 10 million students, parents and teachers in India access the platform each month. The reach, says its founder CEO Micha? Borkowski has been achieved organically without any marketing efforts. Students in India really value education and we are seeing active participation from them on our platform. They have been responding well to our product so we are now focusing more on understanding the market," says Borkowski.

The focus for next 12 months will be to onboard more students and build a community of experts in the country. Also, what's work in progress is optimising the web page and the app for as many devices and operating systems and make the page lighter so it's compatible with slow network. To maintain quality, all the content is moderated by their in-house team of experts and a set of active users who work as volunteers on the platform answering questions, curating answers' quality and also verifying the facts.

Borkowski says, the company is built on the premise that, 'No one knows everything, but everyone knows something'.

What is interesting is the website is divided in subheads on the basis of subjects such as maths, geography, science etc, instead of class or location. In times when companies are going global offering personalised, localised content, this seems counterintuitive. Borkowski says, "Students often don't ask questions because of the fear of looking silly. But, there is no silly question. We want to make learning engaging and efficient where students feel responsible for their learning. For that anonymity helps as it enables them to ask as many questions without any inhibitions."

Currently, the services are free but in the US and in Poland where the ed tech firm has captured a substantial user base, the 120-employee company is testing a freemium model where users pay a subscription fee if they want to ask questions beyond a certain limit.

The company claims to have global monthly user base of around 100 million students, parents, teachers and experts from more than 35 countries. It says that over 100,000 questions are answered daily on Brainly.

Founded in 2009, Brainly has raised funding of $40 million so far from investors such as Kulczyk Investments, Naspers, General Catalyst, Point Nine Capital, and Runa Capital.