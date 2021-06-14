Tinder launches initiative to encourage 'Gen Z' to get COVID-19 vaccine

Tinder on Monday announced that the dating app is launching its vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage young members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as restrictions are being relaxed across the country. As a part of the initiative, Tinder will be sharing educational guides and enabling member access to an all-new vaccine centre. It has introduced stickers for users to express their vaccination status and sentiment on their profiles.
Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder, according to the firm. Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India said, "Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of 'vaccine' in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 - an all-time high - compared to when the pandemic first began".
"As India's vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxing vibe and start something epic!" added Kapoor.
The firm expects its initiative to reach millions of Tinder users in India and help them connect them with valuable, easy to use resources, noted Tinder in a press release. The COVID-19 vaccine-related resources provided by Tinder are:
Tinder has been working with local partners such as India Vaccine Project on the ground, to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness. It is also helping the project recruit youth volunteers from amongst the Tinder community. Earlier, Tinder's parent Match Group had made a donation to ACT Grants to support their multiple COVID-19 relief initiatives.
