Tinder launches initiative to encourage 'Gen Z' to get COVID-19 vaccine

Tinder on Monday announced that the dating app is launching its vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage young members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as restrictions are being relaxed across the country. As a part of the initiative, Tinder will be sharing educational guides and enabling member access to an all-new vaccine centre. It has introduced stickers for users to express their vaccination status and sentiment on their profiles.

Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder, according to the firm. Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India said, "Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of 'vaccine' in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 - an all-time high - compared to when the pandemic first began".

"As India's vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxing vibe and start something epic!" added Kapoor.

The firm expects its initiative to reach millions of Tinder users in India and help them connect them with valuable, easy to use resources, noted Tinder in a press release. The COVID-19 vaccine-related resources provided by Tinder are:

tinder.knowthevaccine.com: According to Tinder, this is a custom-built educational guide for 'Generation Z' that is delivered in-app. The guide "is a rich & interactive resource that answers questions as simple as 'What is a vaccine?, the essential 'Can I go out now?' to the more serious 'Can I get Covid after the vaccine?". The guide would feature "interactive and snackable quizzes" on information related to the COVID-19 vaccines and would help bust myths such as all vaccines being 100% effective against the virus.

Vaccine Centre: Tinder users will be able to access the in-app centre that will have resources from WHO and also cowin.gov.in so members can easily access government-approved vaccine information and book an appointment at their nearest vaccination site.

Tinder users will be able to access the in-app centre that will have resources from WHO and also cowin.gov.in so members can easily access government-approved vaccine information and book an appointment at their nearest vaccination site. Profile stickers: Tinder members can display their vaccination status on their bios using these and also advocate for their potential matches to get vaccinated. Stickers include "Vaccinated," "Vaxing Soon," "Immunity Together," and "Vaccines Save Lives."

Tinder has been working with local partners such as India Vaccine Project on the ground, to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness. It is also helping the project recruit youth volunteers from amongst the Tinder community. Earlier, Tinder's parent Match Group had made a donation to ACT Grants to support their multiple COVID-19 relief initiatives.

