Trade union urges CIL to enhance superannuation age of employees from 60 to 62 yrs

A trade union of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has urged the company to increase the superannuation age of employees to 62 years from the current 60 years.

In a recent letter to CIL Chairman Pramod Agarwal, Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation President Nathulal Pandey said working norms, rules and regulations of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) are almost the same and similar to the CIL workers.

Executives and directors, he said, are selected from among Coal India executives for SCCL and vice versa. Because of this, Coal India workers and executives are expecting that their age of retirement should be enhanced from 60 to 62 years, as given in joint charter of demand for NCWA-XI.

"Recently, the Government of Telangana enhanced the retiring age of their employees 58/60 to 61 years in the matter of state government and coal workers," the letter said.

SCCL accorded the resolution in its board meeting held in July to enhance the age of superannuation of its employees i.e., NCWA (employers), board level and below board level executives from 60 to 61 years, with effect from March 30 this year.

"It is requested...to direct the department concerned/director personnel for doing the needful so that superannuation age of employees be enhanced from 60 to 62 years of age, since March of 2021," the letter said.

Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation is an affiliate of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha.

