Uber India head Amit Jain gets promoted, to handle Asia Pacific market

US-based cab aggregator Uber has elevated its India head Amit Jain as Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific region. After the promotion, Jain will be responsible for the operations in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and North Asia. Currently, he is the President of Uber India and South Asia.

Reacting to the elevation, Jain said: "I am really excited to be stepping up to lead Uber's ride-sharing operations in APAC. We have amazing people doing phenomenal work, here at Uber, and I am excited to work with them to grow and expand our business in APAC."

Amit Jain had joined Uber in May 2015 from US-based rent.com. During his tenure at Rent.com, Jain led all operational facets and achieved a dramatic and successful turnaround of the organization. Prior to that, he held numerous executive positions including Senior Advisor for TPG Capital, Vice President, Nexeo Solutions, and Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Amit holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an MBA from Stanford University.