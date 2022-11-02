Unacademy founders building a product to disrupt LinkedIn?

Edtech unicorn Unacademy’s co-founder Gaurav Munjal took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they were building a product that would ‘disrupt LinkedIn.’

"What should we call it?" he asked. The four names he suggested were: ProjectX, nextlevel, Unprofile and Jobkey.

Our R&D team is working on a Product that wants to disrupt LinkedIn. What should we call it?



In response to a query, Munjal replied saying that his team is trying to make resumes irrelevant.

We want to make Resumes irrelevant. — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) November 1, 2022

The polling closed with 4,868 votes. Unprofile was the leading contender with 44.86 per cent votes.

Many Twitter users also commented in favour of Unprofile.

Unprofile sounds a bit like a disruptor in itself! 👍 — Priyadeep Sinha (PD) (@PriyadeepSinha) November 1, 2022

UnProfile with "P" in uppercase. — Ankur Mukherjee (@ankur7498) November 1, 2022

