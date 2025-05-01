Universal Studios eyes India debut with massive theme park in this city: Report

Universal Studios may soon be bringing its entertainment empire to India. The global theme park operator is in advanced discussions with Bharti Real Estate to establish its first indoor amusement park in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The venue is expected to be housed within Bharti’s upcoming 3-million-sq-ft mall near Delhi airport, which is projected to open by mid-2027.

Advertisement

Of the total development, 300,000 sq ft, about 10% of the leasable space, has been earmarked for a global entertainment park, Bharti Real Estate CEO SK Sayal confirmed. While Sayal did not name Universal Studios directly, he acknowledged that discussions with potential international partners are underway. Universal Studios did not respond to a request for comment.

The mall, part of Bharti’s 17-million-sq-ft Aerocity development, aims to be India’s largest. The project, once fully operational, is expected to generate over ₹5,000 crore in annual rental income, and 6.5 million sq ft of development is already underway with investments exceeding ₹6,595 crore.

If finalised, the Universal Studios facility would mark a significant moment for India's indoor entertainment sector, which currently spans 6.6 million sq ft across 523 operational locations, according to JLL. This number is expected to grow to 11 million sq ft by 2028, driven by large-format retail and mall expansions.

Advertisement

India’s indoor entertainment space is still fragmented, with unorganised domestic operators dominating the landscape. International brands like Timezone, Funcity, and Funtura currently hold about 28% of the market share. Most centres focus on gaming zones, though trampoline parks and experiential formats are on the rise.

Universal Studios, which operates theme parks in the US, Singapore, Japan, and Beijing, has long been eyeing global expansion.