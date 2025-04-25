Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal welcomes AI integration, calls it a tool to amplify human potential

Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, announced the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily operations.

Making the announcement in a post on X (formally Twitter), Agarwal, “An intelligent worker with a strong grasp of AI is like a skilled jockey with a powerful, intelligent horse. I fully welcome AI into my offices and operations. It’s not here to replace hard work, it’s here to amplify it.”

Highlighting that the AI market has already crossed $250 billion in 2025, the Vedanta chief wrote, “Minds + Machines: Unlocking Value with AI. From our newsfeeds to our boardrooms, artificial intelligence is shaping the way we live and work. With over 80% of companies globally exploring AI, the market has already crossed $250 billion in 2025, and that’s just the beginning.

At the confluence of AI and industry, we’re seeing real transformation: from exploration and production to medical technology to cure any disease, to even real-time research and data prediction. It’s all at our fingertips.”

At… pic.twitter.com/sYHt02ooBa — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) April 25, 2025

Delving on the question of impact on jobs, Agarwal explained, “The ‘What to do?’ will always be our job as humans. Let’s leave the ‘How to do it?’ to technology.”

The Vedanta Chairman had recently said that young Indian entrepreneurs and investors have a “great opportunity” in the copper sector, calling it the “new super metal” that will power the future of technology and infrastructure.

His comments come amid a global pivot towards copper as the biggest firms race to add the red metal to their portfolios in anticipation of looming shortages.

In a post on X, Agarwal wrote, “The world's second largest gold producer, Barrick Gold is rebranding to just Barrick. That is because it sees its future in copper.”

“Copper is the new super metal, which is being heavily used in every advanced technology, whether EVs, renewable energy infrastructure, AI or defence equipment,” he said, adding “Globally, copper mines are being revitalized, new smelters built. India has tremendous potential in critical and transition metals. A great opportunity for young entrepreneurs and investors. Let's make it a mission.”