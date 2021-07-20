Vikram Solar launches 1.3 GW solar PV facility in Chennai; aims to invest Rs 5,000 cr in 5 years

The Kolkata-based Vikram Solar, one of India's leading solar equipment manufacturers, today launched a new 1.3 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Chennai, with an investment of Rs 200 crore. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the facility.

The company is planning to invest over Rs 5,000 crore in five years to set up over five gigawatt of manufacturing capacity.

With this, Vikram Solar now has a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW and has become India's largest module manufacturer, said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

The new unit, conforming to Industry 4.0 specifications, has digital production display board, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled inspection for zero defect amongst various such emerging technologies.

The digitisation initiatives have further enabled seamless processes like lean manufacturing, reducing and controlling wastages, said Gyanesh Chaudhary.

The facility, spread over 0.13 million square ft production area, has forward compatibility with upcoming technologies such as M12 cell modules, high-efficiency bi-facial and smart modules.

The facility is capable of handling module wattage up to 640 watts and will create about 1,000 jobs in this phase. Vikram Solar's manufacturing footprint now consists of 1.2 GW facility in Falta, West Bengal and the new facility of 1.3 GW in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In the coming years, the facility in Chennai will increase capacity to 3 GW. Further, more investments will be done to domestically source raw materials and in new generation solar PV modules, he said. India is heavily dependent on the imports of solar equipment, mainly from China.

