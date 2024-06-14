Wakefit unveils temperature-control mattress Regul8, AI sleep tracker Track8: Check price and other details here

Wakefit.co, a D2C mattress and furniture maker, has introduced the country's first AI-powered sleep solutions. The company showcased its Wakefit Zense products at an event in Bengaluru, which include Regul8, a mattress temperature controller. Regul8 uses sleep technology to adjust the mattress's surface temperature based on personal preferences.

Another product is Track8, an AI-powered, non-wearable sleep tracker that provides precise and detailed insights into sleep patterns. With these new launches, Wakefit aims to seamlessly integrate technology into the sleep environment, optimizing sleep quality and health for users.

“We believe our two new products, Regul8 and Track8, address the sleep challenges faced by Indians,” said Yash Dayal, chief technology officer of Wakefit. “We aim to make sleep technology seamless in a user-friendly way that does not disrupt everyday life but rather improves sleep quality in a targeted manner.”

According to sleep researcher Matthew Walker, insufficient sleep can decrease learning ability by up to 40 percent. While the focus is often on the amount of sleep, the quality of sleep is equally crucial but often neglected. The company emphasized that this highlights a substantial need in the Indian market for accurate and personalized sleep tracking and optimization solutions.

“The Zense range was a product of a wide gap that we recognised in the Indian market, especially with our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) showing Indians’ consistent lack of sleep every year,” said Ankit Garg, chief executive officer and co-founder of Wakefit.

Regul8 allows users to set temperatures manually between 15°C and 40°C. It adjusts the temperature automatically based on sleep duration and latest sleep research recommendations. Track8, another product, monitors sleep patterns using a discreet sensor sheet under the mattress. It utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze sleep data, creating a personalized sleep profile with detailed insights. Users receive reports on sleep stages, respiratory rate, snoring, movement, overall sleep quality, and an aggregated sleep score.

The company is now accepting pre-bookings for both products at Rs 499. Regul8 is available at an introductory price of Rs 44,999, while Track8 is priced at Rs 10,499.

“We have built these products in-house and made them accessible and affordable to Indians,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit. “By leveraging advanced AI and innovative design, we aim to address the unique sleep challenges faced by consumers.”

The launch represents a shift in the sleep wellness industry, which typically focuses on mattress innovations. Wakefit Zense introduces AI-powered solutions that utilize sleep demographic data to offer versatile, mattress-agnostic products. These solutions are designed to be easily integrated and used by consumers.