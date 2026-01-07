'We believed the worst was behind us, but fate...': Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal, dies at 49

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away at the age of 49 following a sudden cardiac arrest in New York. Agarwal, in a post on his official X account, wrote: "Today is the darkest day of my life." Agnivesh had reportedly been recovering from a skiing accident in the United States and was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

According to Anil Agarwal, "Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us."

Agnivesh Agarwal was described by his father as healthy, energetic, and full of aspirations. Agarwal noted that, prior to the sudden event, the family had been optimistic about Agnivesh’s recovery. The unexpected cardiac arrest ended hopes for his full recuperation, leaving the family and the broader business community in shock.

Remembering Agnivesh’s achievements, Anil Agarwal said, "Agnivesh was many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human."

My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026

He further wrote that the family is devastated by the loss. “Kiran and I are broken,” he wrote.

Agarwal also reflected on his son’s deep faith in India’s future and the values they shared around giving back to society. He renewed a personal vow to devote more than 75 per cent of his earnings to social causes, saying he would lead an even simpler life in Agnivesh’s memory.

"We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life."

Tributes and messages of condolence have poured in from business leaders, colleagues and employees across the Vedanta group, where Agnivesh was widely respected for his leadership and personal integrity.

“Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work and in every life you touched,” Agarwal wrote. “I do not know how to walk this path without you, but I will try to carry your light forward.”



