'We had a quiz competition, I was representing IIT...': Nandan Nilekani on how he met his wife for the first time

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has shared a heartwarming tale of how he met his wife, Rohini Nilekani. In a recent interview, Nilekani revealed that their love story began at a quiz competition during his time at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

"We had a quiz competition, I was representing IIT and the quiz was (hosted) at Elphinstone College. That's how I met her," Nilekani told Nikhil Kamath in his podcast WTF, adding that IIT had "obviously" won the competition.

Nilekani described himself as the "boring" one in contrast to his wife Rohini, who he said is more spontaneous, emotional, and "mercurial." He also noted that Rohini is perhaps India’s largest environmental philanthropist.

In 2023, Rohini became the only woman to enter the top 10 of Hurun’s top Philanthropist List. At 64, she ranked 10th after donating Rs 170 crore towards ecosystem development. Speaking on philanthropy, Rohini has emphasized the importance of strengthening civil societies and called on India’s wealth creators to contribute more actively towards this cause.

The billionaire couple, Nandan and Rohini Nilekani, are also part of the Giving Pledge, a global movement started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, where they’ve committed to donating 50% of their wealth. In a statement, the Nilekanis shared their reasons for joining the initiative, expressing their belief in using their resources to make a meaningful difference in society.

"We see that inequality is increasing sharply in most countries," they stated. "We see the young and the restless in this interconnected globe, unsure of their future, wanting more but anticipating less. We see a growing politics of polarization, of divisions, of brinksmanship. It is as if the world holds its breath. What should we do at this time? That is a question every citizen must ask. Those of us who have wealth beyond all our wants must ask that very sharply. Wealth comes with huge responsibility and is best deployed for the larger public interest. So what must the super-wealthy do?"