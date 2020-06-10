Welspun India enters into health and hygiene category; to manufacture 2.5 lakh masks per day

Welspun India, a home textile manufacturer, has entered into the health and hygiene segment with the launch of 'Welspun Health'. Based on the company's existing integrated woven and non-woven capabilities, Welspun Health will offer hygiene products for medical professionals, institutional use as well as personal care products ranging from masks, wipes, medical gowns, disposable linen, coveralls, hand sanitising wipes, surface disinfectant wipes and other relevant lifestyle products, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

"This strategic pivot is aligned with the organisation's aim to cater to consumers as well as front line workers' requirements and support the nation and the world in its fight against the unprecedented global pandemic," Welspun Group company said.

The company said that it will manufacture 2,50,000 masks per day including 3 ply surgical masks, reusable masks and N95 respirators. The company is in the advanced stage of offering customisation and branding options to large and discerning buyers from a continuous print on medium to registered logos on masks, it added.

Under the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Welspun is producing 10,000 disposable coverall suits per day made from soft-lightweight fabric with taped seams and certified by SITRA, it said. The coveralls made with pre-approved fabric medium, are in government approved laboratories and are undergoing secondary product certification and approvals under ASTM 1670 standards.

The company has developed 9 certified varieties of BLOOD PENETRATION BARRIER MEDIUM for making COVERALL PPEs, it said. The company is also making washable medical gowns made from soft lightweight fabric for protection, it added.

Catering to everyday needs, Welspun is manufacturing disposable wipes like hand sanitising, surface disinfectant wipes, dry wipes and kitchen wipes made for personal and institutional use.

Commenting on the launch, Dipali Goenka, CEO and Jt MD, Welspun India said, "Guided by our core ethos of 'people ahead of everything,' we continue to develop innovative solutions under 'Welspun Health' that will help address the surging needs of the world due to the pandemic. As we combat the increasing spread of COVID-19, consumers have adopted a lifestyle centred on health, safety and hygiene. Catering to the ever-evolving customer as well as institutional needs, we have used our existing competence and enhanced our capabilities to introduce a wide range of certified, advanced Health & Hygiene products. With this launch, we are hopeful to fill an existing gap in the health and hygiene segment."

The company said that in the emerging 'new normal' world, it has become critical to focus on safety, health and hygiene. This has resulted in a significant shift in consumer behaviour and a rise in demand for both personal, industrial, and institutional sanitation solutions.

Through this wide range of products under 'Welspun Health', the company will cater to pharmaceutical companies and e-tailers along with marking a presence on the shelves of general trade and modern trade across geographies, it added.

By Chitranjan Kumar

