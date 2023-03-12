Who is Mohit Joshi? The man set to replace CP Gurnani as Tech Mahindra MD & CEO 

Mohit Joshi, who left Infosys after working there for more than 20 years, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra. He will replace C P Gurnani, the present MD and CEO, who is set to retire on December 19.



Joshi, who heads Infosys's Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business, resigned from his post on March 11. Infosys said in a regulatory filing that Joshi would be there till June 9, 2023.



Educational Qualification



Mohit Joshi studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram and then went on to pursue his graduation in History from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. After that, he did his MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. He also studied Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century Program at Harvard Kennedy School in 2019.



Career



Joshi, a veteran of the Enterprise technology software and consulting sector has spent almost 22 years in Infosys. At Infosys, he led the banking platform, AI / Automation portfolio, Sales Operations, Transformation, CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute. He was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems, where he was responsible for the software vertical, which includes Finacle, the global banking platform. Joshi has worked for the largest corporations– Infosys, ANZ Grindlays, and ABN Amro Bank. He was the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry). He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2014.



Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is also a member of the company's Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.



Salary



Mohit Joshi's salary increased from Rs 15 crore to Rs 34 crore in 2021. He received remuneration totalling Rs 34,89,95,497 (Rs 34.89 crore), showed Infosys filing. This means he used to make Rs. 9.5 lakhs every day.



Joshi has worked across the continents of Asia, America and Europe in his career. Currently, he stays in the United Kingdom’s capital London with his wife and two daughters.