Who is Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s Indian American President and CEO? 

Indian American corporate veteran Raj Subramaniam will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the delivery giant FedEx, as per an official release. Subramaniam will replace Frederick W Smith in the role with effect from June 1. Smith will take office as the executive chairman from June 1.

“As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future,” Smith said on Subramaniam’s appointment as President and CEO.

FedEx Board’s Governance, Safety and Public Policy Committee Chair David Steiner said, “Raj is an accomplished and proven leader, and he has the full support of the Board. He has more than 30 years of global experience across strategy and operations and has led the company through a period of tremendous growth. I am confident that Raj will build on this foundation and take the company to even greater heights.”

Who is Raj Subramaniam?

As President and CEO of the delivery company, he will be responsible for providing strategic direction for all operating companies—FedEx Express, FedEX Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, FedEx Office, FedEx Logistics and FedEx Dataworks.

Having more than 30 years of experience, Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board.

Before being named as President and CEO-elect in March 2022, he was President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the FedEx Corporation. He has also served as the President and CEO of FedEx Express and also as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of FedEx Corp.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

He had served as the President of FedEx Express in Canada and several other management and marketing roles in Asia and the US since joining FedEx in 1991. Originally from Trivandrum, he earned a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay in 1987 and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Syracuse University in 1989.

He also has an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He also serves on the Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation, First Horizon Corporation, US Chamber of Commerce’s China Advisory Board, FIRST, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and the US-China Business Council.

Subramaniam is a member of the International Trade Administration’s Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC).

According to his FedEx bio, Subramaniam is also responsible for growing the company’s e-commerce business in a profitable manner and harnessing global supply chain data to drive digital transformation at FedEx.

“Consider that we transport more than 16 million shipments per day, and each shipment undergoes between 20 and 30 scans in a single journey. That translates to a massive amount of supply chain data, that in turn can provide enormous value to our customers,” Subramaniam explained in a 2020 LinkedIn article titled Harnessing the power of data to transform FedEx and commerce.