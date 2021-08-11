Wipro Enterprises inaugurates its global headquarters in Bengaluru

Wipro Enterprises, the non-IT division of Wipro, inaugurated its global headquarters—Wipro House in Bengaluru. Wipro Enterprises Founder and Chairman Azim Premji inaugurated the new global headquarters. The seven-floor building has business offices of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Wipro Enterprises Corporate Office and Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting. The campus also houses Wipro Consumer Care’s India Research and Innovation Centre.

Besides this, the building also features a history bay that captures the journey of Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering since their inception. Wipro Consumer Care was the first Wipro business set up in 1945 and completed its 75 years in 2020. The Bengaluru-based firm has aggressive growth plans for Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

“We have aggressive growth plans for both Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. Both businesses have registered industry-leading growth through organic and inorganic strategies. While Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has done 12 acquisitions in 18 years, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering has done 7 acquisitions in 15 years. These have necessitated the need for a separate corporate office to augment future growth,” Senior Vice President HR at Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Rajesh Sahay told Mint.

He further told the publication that the Wipro House symbolises collaboration and synergy between various businesses of the firm and interiors have been designed to foster collaboration and ideation. Sahay also mentioned that there is no compromise on safety and ergonomically designed Wipro furniture has been used to add to the warmth of the campus. The new Wipro global headquarter also houses sustainability features like over 25,000 plants for greenery and rainwater harvesting. It also has a healthcare centre for employee wellness.

