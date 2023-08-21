Wipro furthers AI cause, appoints former Deloitte exec Brijesh Singh as Global AI Head

In an important appointment to further Wipro's AI cause, the Indian IT giant has appointed former Deloitte executive Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

In an internal note, the IT company mentioned that Singh would look after accelerating AI adoption across Wipro's client portfolio.

"As the global head of AI, he will be focused on advancing Wipro’s ai360 strategy, building capabilities to support and accelerate AI adoption across Wipro’s entire portfolio, and delivering AI-first solutions to clients. His appointment underscores Wipro’s commitment to integrating responsible AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients," the note read.

It is worth noting that Wipro had previously announced to commit $ 1 billion investment in artificial intelligence. The company also launched a vertical solely dedicated to AI dubbed Wipro ai360.

The note also underscores Singh's qualifications and experience which would aid him in his new role. The executive brings to Wipro over 30 years of experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a Senior Partner at Deloitte where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation. As per his LinkedIn, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering from BIT Sindri.

Apart from the big-ticket investment in AI, Wipro has also been furthering its efforts when it comes to AI research. Last week the company announced that they would be establishing a Centre for Excellence for AI at Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.

Wipro’s Chairman Rishad Premji has been vocal about his views on AI and why he thinks that investment in this emerging technology is important. He tweeted earlier this month, “Ignoring AI today would be like ignoring the mobile phone in 2007. Don’t!”

In a letter addressed to stakeholders earlier this year, Premji disclosed Wipro’s generative AI research initiatives.

"For two years now, Wipro's Generative AI Center of Excellence has conducted research in collaboration with leading academic institutions. We have built accelerators and solutions, frameworks like WeGA (Wipro Enterprise Generative AI), developed competency through the Wipro AI Academy, and executed key pilot programs for our clients," he wrote.