Wipro opens Center of Excellence on Generative AI at the IIT Delhi

Indian IT services company Wipro announced the launch of a new Center of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to partner with IIT Delhi to foster accelerated innovation in some of the most exciting emerging areas of technology.”

It is worth noting that the Wipro CoE on Generative AI is anchored within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi, and will support foundational and applied research, nurture talent, and expand the state of the art in this critical field, the company said in a release.

"This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems," Wipro’s CTO explained.

This announcement comes at the back of Wipro’s announcement to invest $1 billion in AI innovation.

The company also explained that the CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together Wipro researchers with ScAI faculty members and graduate students to address at-scale real-world problems. Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies.

Dr. Ajay Chander, Head of Research & Development at Wipro Limited, noted, “Collaborating with the eminent and multidisciplinary faculty at IIT Delhi and its research partner ecosystem will help us realize our vision of Engineered Prosperity faster.”

On the same lines, Professor Mausam, Head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Wipro to create new learning and growth opportunities for our students. Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments. Ultimately, our partnership with Wipro will be a win-win for everyone, and significantly contribute to India’s advancement in these critical new technology fields.”