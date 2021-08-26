Yahoo shuts down news operations in India; Yahoo Mail continues to operate

American web services provider Yahoo shut down its news operations in India on August 26. It will not be publishing any new content from Thursday onwards. It said that Yahoo Mail will not be impacted by this shutdown.

“As of August 26th, 2021 Yahoo India will no longer be publishing content. Your Yahoo Account, Mail and Search experiences will not be affected in any way and will operate as usual. We thank you for your support and readership,” stated the web service provider on its India homepage. Content offerings that will be impacted by this shutdown include Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India.

The site said that they did not come to this decision lightly but India operations were impacted by changes to regulatory laws that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India. It said that the new FDI regulations for digital media impacted their products.

It stated that Yahoo Cricket, which is about sports, has a news component which is why it has been impacted under the new regulations too.

“Yahoo has had a long association with India and we're really proud of the premium, local content we have provided our users here for the last 20 years. Once again, thank you for your support and trust in our brand,” it said, further adding, “Please note: In case you are a Yahoo Mail user, this change does not affect you in any way. This development does not impact our products Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Search, where we will continue to serve users in India as before, without any change.”

It reiterated that Yahoo Mail will continue to function and there will be no change in the email IDs of users.

Yahoo said, “We've had a long association with India, and remain open to opportunities that connect us to users here.”

