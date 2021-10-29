Yezdi Nagporewalla appointed new CEO of KPMG India; to take charge in Feb 2022

Yezdi Nagporewalla has been appointed as the new CEO of KPMG India. His term will commence on February 7, 2022, and end on December 31, 2026, the firm said in an official statement.

Nagporewalla was nominated by the KPMG India Board and approved by the India Partners. He will be replacing Arun M Kumar, the current Chairman and CEO whose five-year term concludes on February 6, 2022.

Welcoming Nagporewalla into the new role, Kumar, said, "I am excited about the appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla. He is a trusted leader who has proven himself in multiple roles over two decades with the firm. His integrity, his commitment to a high-road culture and deep and enduring relationships are a big asset to the firm."

"I am confident that under Yezdi's leadership, KPMG in India will continue its journey of growth, transformation and impact on our clients, communities and the country," he added.

Yezdi Nagporewalla has been with the KPMG in India for over 21 years. He earlier headed Industrial Markets and Automotive as a sector head. He has been a member of KPMG's Global Automotive Steering Committee with KPMG. He has also served as a member of the KPMG India board for 6 years.

Yezdi Nagporewalla said: "It is a privilege to be part of an organisation that delivers best-in-class services and innovative solutions to the best clients, nurtures and develops well rounded and talented professionals into leaders and does its part to contribute to the societies and communities in which we operate."

He said KPMG in India is an organisation guided by purpose and a philosophy - to make a positive, meaningful impact that matters to everyone it touches. "My endeavor is to do my best to serve the organisation by helping enable our leaders and teams to fulfill their dream and passion to make a difference."

The firm said the announcement about the new chairman will take place over the next few months.

