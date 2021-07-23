‘Zomato, Swiggy two of the best food delivery apps in the world’: Deepinder Goyal 

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, in a note ahead of the company’s listing in the bourses today, thanked a range of firms including Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm. He said that if a company makes it in a tough market like India, then they are “already exceptional”. Zomato launched its initial public offering on July 14 and listed on the bourses today, becoming the first food-delivery unicorn to go public.



“I’m a firm believer in India, and where our country will be in the future. India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already exceptional. I say that because I believe Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today. We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers’ standards, but we are determined to get there,” said Goyal.



He acknowledged that the journey that started over 10 years ago was “not always smooth”. He said that many of the decisions he made were not good for the company, and many caused the stakeholders a lot of heartburn. “That said, we have found ourselves managing times of crisis on different occasions in much the same way – impatiently staying focused on the long term, executing relentlessly, and committing ourselves to doing the very best we can do today,” he said.



Goyal lauded the tech/engineering team for their initiatives and their hard work. “We deeply understand that anything good and meaningful takes decades to build,” said the Zomato founder, adding that they are not going to change their course for short term profits at the cost of long term success.



“The tremendous response to our IPO gives us the confidence that the world is full of investors who appreciate the magnitude of investments we are making, and take a long term view of our business,” said Goyal, thanking his former and current employees.



“Today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem. Jio’s prolific growth has set all of us up for unprecedented scale. Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm – have also over the years, collectively laid the railroads that are enabling companies like ours to build the India of the future. We stand proudly and humbly on the shoulders of giants, and we thank everyone for giving us, and so many other startups, the opportunity to look ahead into the future,” Goyal said.



He wondered if they are going to succeed but said that nevertheless, they will give their best. “But I hope that the fact that we are here, inspires millions of Indians to dream bigger than we ever have, and build something way more incredible than what we can dream of,” Goyal said.

