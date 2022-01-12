Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 dates out: Deals on top mobiles, TV, laptops

Amazon on Wednesday announced yet another sale which is going to fall right ahead of India's Republic Day on January 26.

The 'Great Republic Day Sale' will go live from 17th -20th January and will bring a plethora of deals on smartphones as well as other gadgets.

Meanwhile, Prime members will get 24 hours early access starting at 12.00 AM on January 16.

"Customers can shop from millions of products offered by sellers including artisans & weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, brands, and local neighbourhood stores across hundreds of categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty essentials, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more," Amazon said in a statement.

Users looking to buy smartphones can look at Amazon's first few deals, it has revealed, on brands such as OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, and iQOO.

The e-commerce giant is already teasing deals for these brands, but this is not the end of the list.

Although more information will come out regarding the phone deals as the sale date inches closer, let's take a look at the deals Amazon has come out with.

Amazon website has listed the following smartphones:

o Redmi 9 Activ for less than Rs 10,999

o Redmi Note 10S at a price lower than Rs 16,999

o Redmi Note 11T at discounts

o Redmi 10 Prime for anywhere between Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,999

o Redmi 9A Sport at below Rs 8,499

o Samsung Galaxy M32 for under Rs 23,999

o Samsung Galaxy M32 5G for between Rs 10,999 and Rs 15,999

o Samsung Galaxy M12 at less than Rs 12,999

o OnePlus Nord 2 with discounts

o OnePlus Nord CE with discounts

o OnePlus 9R with discounts

o iQOO Z3 at below Rs 22,990

o iQOO Z5 for below Rs 29,990

o Tecno Spark 8T for under Rs 12,999

Besides the abovementioned deals, Amazon has also listed brands and deals which will be soon be unveiled. The brands comprise Samsung, Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, Nokia, Xiaomi, Tecno, and iQOO.

Apart from smartphones, the 'Amazon Great Republic Day Sale' will also see offers and discounts on a slew of other electronics.

For instance, the smartwatches, headphones, and laptops will see up to 70 per cent discount, whereas discounts on Xiaomi, Samsung, and LG televisions and large appliances will be up 60 per cent. Amazon will also offer discounts and offers on gaming consoles.

"Customers shopping during the Great Republic Day Sale can save more by getting an extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards. Customers can also get attractive exchange offers- up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange," said Amazon India in a statement.