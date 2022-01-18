EaseMyTrip to exclusively sell airline Flybig's tickets

EaseMyTrip, an online travel booking platform, has partnered with Flybig, India's newest regional airline, in which EaseMyTrip will exclusively sell Flybig's airline tickets.



The company claims it is the first time that a Scheduled Commuter Airline (SCA) has exclusively partnered with an online travel platform for flight bookings. This makes EaseMyTrip a general sales agent (GSA) for a domestic airline.



The company says that air travel is witnessing a major boom across Tier 2 and 3 cities.



"Our unique range of services across the travel segment along with Flybig's air connectivity across remote destinations will add immense value for both brands. We will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services, for Flybig customers. We are excited about the opportunities that this opens up, and we look forward to scaling greater heights in the segment with this partnership," said Nishant Pitti, CEO, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.



Flybig stated that online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip control over a 50 per cent market share in the air segment.



"Amid pandemic, this is the best opportunity for Flybig to control its cost, improve sales and increase profitability. Combining our local presence and EaseMyTrip's market coverage, we are sure to redefine the travel experience for travellers. With this partnership, we hope to explore new avenues for growth, widen our network and flight options, and allow our customers to experience the best-in-class services," said Sanjay Mandavia, CMD Capt., Flybig.



The statement says that Flybig is eyeing growth prospects as it will have five aircraft induction by the end of March 2022, up to 75,000 seats to offer with over 35 departures in a day and will operate mainly under UDAN connecting the Northeast and Central East part of India.