Equitas Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank to offer co-branded credit cards 

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited said it has partnered with HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank, to launch its new co-branded credit cards.

The credit cards will be available for Equitas Small Finance Bank's customers to provide facilities of the banking ecosystem. The partnership draws on HDFC Bank's strengths as India's leading issuer of credit cards and superior customer engagement to extend best-in-class services to Equitas' customer base, the company said in a statement.

"We remain committed more than ever to being a catalyst in the convergence of increasing income, as well as evolving access and affordability of financial services," said Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited.

The credit card is available in two categories. The first category is the 'Excite Credit Card', which offers a credit limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000, and the second category is the 'Elegance Credit Card', which provides a credit of over Rs 2,00,000.

The company said that both categories offer valuable rewards programs for all customers. The 'Elegance Credit Card' rolls out two reward points for every Rs 150 spent, 2X reward points on flight and hotel expenses and 5X reward points on grocery, supermarket and department stores.

One can gain 1,500 bonus reward points on reaching a monthly milestone greater than Rs 50,000 and collect 10,000 bonus points for an annual spend greater than Rs 5 lakhs. The card also offers a joining fee waiver if one spends over Rs 50,000 within 90 days.

The 'Excite Credit Card' offers two reward points for every Rs 150 spent and 3X reward points on fuel and grocery expenses. One can earn 500 bonus reward points upon spending more than Rs 20,000 a month and Rs 2,500 bonus reward points on annual spending of more than Rs 1,80,000. It also has an annual fee waiver upon a spend of over Rs 1,00,000. The card offers a joining fee waiver if one spends over Rs 20,000 within 90 days.

"This first-of-its-kind partnership for HDFC Bank will enable us to extend our best-in-class offerings in the cards segment to Equitas Small Finance Bank's customers and provide them with a rewarding credit card experience," said Parag Rao, Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT, HDFC Bank.