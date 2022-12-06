India, Germany ink mobility pact to make it easier to study, do research between them

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock have recently inked a mobility partnership pact, which aims to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering the exchange of skills and talents.

Jaishankar and Baerbock signed this agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership in New Delhi on Monday. Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, and other senior officials from India and Germany were present at the time of signing the agreement.

Jaishankar, on the signing of the mobility pact between the two nations, said it is a strong signal of the basis for a more contemporary bilateral partnership. The pact will make it easier for people to study, do research and work in each other's country.

Ministry of External Affairs, in the press release, said, "The Agreement has specific provisions to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering exchange of skills and talents.”

The agreement also includes the Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 job seeker visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures. Apart from these, the agreement will also institutionalise a joint working group for further strengthening cooperation in Migration and Mobility.

According to the statement, this pact is part of overall efforts to establish a network of agreements with prospective labour market destinations and demonstrates India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted strategic ties with Germany.

"The India-Germany MMPA is part of overall efforts to create a network of agreements with prospective labour market destination Countries with twin objectives of creating of favourable visa regime for Indians towards accessing the labour market of these countries," the release reads.