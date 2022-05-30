Jubilant Pharma's subsidiary inks cooperative agreement with US govt for $149.6 mn

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS), a US-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, has entered into a cooperative agreement for $149.6 million with the US government to expand critical vaccine manufacturing capacity.

The agreement was done with Army Contracting Command, in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Funded under the American Rescue Plan, the agreement will enable the company to double its injectable filling production capacity at a total cost of $193 million, at its Spokane, Washington manufacturing facility, Jubilant Pharma said in a statement, adding that it will be completed by 2025.

“Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is committed to making the US pharmaceutical supply chain more resilient with domestic manufacturing facilities and less reliant on foreign suppliers. Jubilant HollisterStier has a long history of supporting the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) biodefense and medical countermeasure programs, including production for national preparedness efforts,” said Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma.

The agreement is in addition to the $92 million filling line expansion announced in November 2021, which will be commercially available by the end of 2024.

“Jubilant HollisterStier LLC’s expansion will target large pharmaceuticals and biotech companies for parenteral products as well as feature a flexible manufacturing platform able to produce several types of vaccines (live, mRNA and inactivated/subunit). This investment will ensure our ability and flexibility to speedily produce quality vaccines and treatments for our customers and be better prepared for any future threats to the country,” shared Amit Arora, President, Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO), Jubilant HollisterStier.