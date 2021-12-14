L&T Construction signs contract with Odisha govt

Larsen & Toubro has secured a large order to construct clinical blocks and allied infrastructure for a state-of-the-art hospital in Cuttack with the Government of Odisha.



The duration of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project is 30 months.



The facility will have a total of 2,058 beds. It will cover speciality departments such as Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Hepatology, Cardiology, Surgical blocks, Casualty, trauma, and general surgery.



L&T's buildings and factories business arm will construct four clinical blocks (B+G+9 floors) comprising composite structural systems and other ancillary buildings with a total built-up area of 3.4 Mn Sqft.

The scope of work includes the design and execution of architecture, structure, electrical systems covering data voice, asset management system, FPS covering water curtain system, high-velocity water spray and gas suppression system, steam boilers, kitchen and laundry equipment, automatic waste and laundry system, medical pneumatic tubes, and solar panels for energy efficiency.



The contract includes maintenance for five years.