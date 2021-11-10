L&T Technology Services partners with Microsoft to offer smart manufacturing solutions

L&T Technology Services Limited announced an agreement with Microsoft Azure to digitally offer energy solutions to create sustainable factories.



The company said that the latest agreement is part of LTTS' collaboration with Microsoft to enable enterprises to leverage LTTS Manufacturing Solution suite on Azure cloud-first, mobile-first infrastructure.

LTTS' Energy & Sustainability Manager tracks energy losses across plants to reduce wastage throughout utilities and plant equipment.



Keeping energy efficiency objectives in mind, a company-wide commitment towards energy conservation is imperative with visibility into resource utilisation across the water, air, natural gas, electricity, and steam to improve the energy map, comply with statutory regulations, save on energy cost, and achieve net-zero carbon emission, LTTS said in the statement.



"Energy savings and sustainability have become key goals of all major digital transformation exercises. In such circumstances, it is paramount that manufacturing companies achieve environmental compliance and standards, while ensuring that environmental goals are observed across the organization," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, L&T Technology Services said,



LTTS has helped develop a smart office campus in Israel in collaboration with Microsoft. The futuristic campus runs on LTTS' smart campus platform i-BEMS (Intelligent Building Experience Management System), considered the backbone of the modern smart building that provide energy-saving technology.



"With sustainability at the core of our business, Microsoft has been helping companies achieve the highest levels of environmental sustainability. We are supporting organizations to explore energy innovations for next-gen sustainable technology, while reimagining business models and building a better planet," said Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.