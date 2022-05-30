Stellantis and Toyota ink new agreement on large-size CVs for European market

Multinational auto-manufacturer Stellantis and Toyota Motor Corporation’s European subsidiary, on Monday, announced that they will expand their existing partnership with an agreement for a new large-size light commercial vehicle (LCV), including a battery-electric version.

Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis, in a public statement, said, “Operational excellence is by definition recognised in this expanded deal.” Planned for mid-2024 launch, this new LCV also marks Toyota’s first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment.

“With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery-electric technology built to support a full range of needs. This agreement strengthens our leadership in the EU30 for LCVs and low emission vehicles and moves us a step closer to realising our Dare Forward 2030 goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader, in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share and profitability,” Tavares added.

Under the agreement, Stellantis will supply Toyota with the new large-size CV for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand. Interestingly, the new vehicle is also the third body type to be supplied to the Japanese carmaker, completing a full LCV line-up which includes compact, mid and now large-size CV. This new vehicle would be produced at Stellantis’ facility in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy.

Matt Harrison, President and CEO, Toyota Motor Europe, said, “We are pleased that we can extend this successful partnership through the introduction of a new large-size commercial van. It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota’s European customers. The new LCV will represent a key contribution to Toyota’s growth targets for its overall LCV line-up, alongside the Hilux pick-up, Proace and Proace City, enabling Toyota to provide a mobility solution in all segments of the LCV market.”

Stellantis and Toyota’s partnership started in 2012 with the Japanese carmaker’s mid-size LCV produced at Stellantis’ Hordain plant in France, followed in 2019 by a new addition to the compact-size LCV segment, produced at Stellantis’ plant in Vigo, Spain.

With the announcement of a new large-size LCV, the collaboration between the two companies is expected to enable Toyota to complete a full LCV line-up in Europe, while allowing both automotive players to benefit.